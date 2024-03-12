ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2024 revealed

India’s young superstar Yashasvi Jaiswal has been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for February 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal beat competition from New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for February 2024.

Few have made as strong a start to their international career as Jaiswal and the numbers prove that he could already be one of the best Test openers in the world.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the leading run-getter in the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and aiding his charge were two scintillating double hundreds that came in the month of February in back-to-back Test matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was in top form against England in the World Test Championship series at home, slamming 219 in Vizag in the first innings of the second Test and then going on to make a second innings double century in the next Test in Rajkot to help India take a lead in the series.

Jaiswal’s knocks helped India fight back from a loss in the first Test of the series.

The young Indian opener created several records in February, and equalled the long-standing Test record for most sixes in a Test innings (12) during his Rajkot knock.

The back-to-back double hundreds at the age of 22 years and 49 days made him the third youngest batter in the world to record two double centuries in Tests after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli.Jaiswal ended February with astounding numbers in the three Tests he featured in — 560 runs at an average of 112 including 20 sixes.

To his credit, he has carried the form into March, reaching the milestone of 1000 Test runs, becoming the second-quickest Indian to the landmark.”I’m really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future,” Yashasvi Jaiswal said after he was informed about the win. “It’s one of the best and this is my first five-match series series.

“I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it’s been and we won the series by 4-1. It’s been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it.”Jaiswal also rated his Rajkot knock of 214* has his crowning achievement.

“I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living,” he added.