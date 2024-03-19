ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour 2024 launched in New York

The Empire State Building lights up as the countdown to the ‘Out of this World’ T20 World Cup commenced in New York, where two-time T20 World Cup champion Chris Gayle, along with USA bowler Ali Khan, inaugurated the Trophy Tour to the biggest upcoming global T20 cricket tournament.

An official ceremony inaugurating the Trophy Tour took place at the Empire State Building, where Gayle and Khan had the honor of pulling the lever down to light up New York’s most iconic building in the navy and pink colours of the event.

Sitting atop the 381 metre skyscraper was the prize all 20 teams will be competing for across the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy.

With a huge demand of over 3 million ticket applications in the public ballot, additional tickets have been released for 51 out of 55 matches, including those previously sold out.

Fans can now secure their tickets for matches in all nine host locations starting from 10:00 AM Antigua Standard Time at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

The ‘Out of this World’ Trophy Tour will span 15 countries across four continents, visiting iconic sporting teams and stadiums, landmarks, and legendary cricketers.

In addition to touring all host venues in the West Indies and USA, the Trophy will also visit emerging cricket nations in the Americas like Argentina, Brazil, and Canada, enabling new fans to connect with this landmark event in the region.

Fans can track the Trophy Tour’s journey via ICC’s social channels and t20worldcup.com.

The Trophy Tour Schedule for the first month is available below: