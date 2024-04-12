ICC men’s T20 World Cup trophy tour to kicks off in Barbados

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy tour is set to kick off in the Caribbean on April 12 [Today], starting in Barbados, which will host the tournament final on June 29.

Between 12 and 20 April, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour will also visit Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana.

The international launch of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour began in the USA, with players Ali Khan and Chris Gayle lighting up the Empire State Building. The six West Indies host venues, where fans will have the chance to see and even be photographed with the prestigious trophy, are now ready to welcome T20 cricket’s biggest global prize to the Caribbean.

Various events are planned, including cultural displays, street parties, and community visits. Meanwhile, cricket legends like Daren Sammy and veteran DJ Chiki will be part of the festivities.

Trophy Tour Schedule:

Saturday 13 April, Barbados: ​ The traveling caravan begins from 10 a.m. through the streets of Bridgetown and around the island with major stops including Broad Street for a cultural display, Rihanna Drive for a street party, and finally the people’s place – Oistins.

Thursday 18 April, Antigua and Barbuda: The streets of St. John’s will come alive from 3 p.m. with a cultural parade from the Historic Redcliffe Quay to the Antigua Recreation Ground. ​ Veteran party DJ Chiki, Antigua’s four Cricket Knights, the legendary Burning Flames and other notable personalities will all be present. ​

Saturday 20 April, Saint Lucia: ​ Two-time ICC Men’s T20 Champion Daren Sammy will be on the caravan moving through several Saint Lucian communities concluding at the centrally located Constitution Park where more excitement will unfold from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, the tour aims to engage with young cricketers through school visits, interactions with legends, and cricket displays in communities and on beaches.

Local Organizing Committees are urging fans of all ages to participate in this historic event leading up to the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies and USA 2024. Further details about tour activities will be available through local media and social media channels.

Tickets to the event that will see the best cricketers in the world playing 39 matches hosted across the Caribbean are on sale now at T20 World Cup official website.