ICC okays PCB’s proposed Champions Trophy 2025 schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, ARY News reported.

The PCB has proposed holding all of India’s fixtures at the Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore including round matches, semi-final and final.

The ICC has reviewed and approved PCB’s proposed schedule without any changes being made.

Apart from India, Champions Trophy 2025 will feature Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, India has not issued an official statement regarding its team’s participation in the tournament.

As per the draft schedule, the Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9 in three major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to oversee progress on the ongoing construction ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB chairman paid a visit along with director of the international cricket and general manager of infrastructure.

The chairman urged the workers to work for 24 hours so that this huge project is completed beforehand.

In March this year, he directed the relevant departments to finalise the upgrade plan of Karachi’s National Stadium at the earliest.

Naqvi inspected various enclosures, and boxes and directed to prepare the best pitches for the international matches of National Stadium Karachi at the earliest.