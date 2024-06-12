PCB chairman reviews Gaddafi stadium’s upgradation

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to oversee progress on the ongoing construction ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB chairman paid a visit along with director of the international cricket and general manager of infrastructure.

The chairman urged the workers to work for 24 hours so that this huge project is completed beforehand.

“Only by working 24/7, this huge project can be completed on time,” Naqvi said.

چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کا قذافی سٹیڈیم کا دورہ چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی نے سٹیڈیم کی اپ گریڈیشن کے لئے جاری کاموں کا جائزہ لیا چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی کا رات گئے کام بند ہونے پر ناراضگی کا اظہار چئیرمین پی سی بی محسن نقوی کا 24 گھنٹے کام کرنے کا حکم 24/7… pic.twitter.com/jyzcFUdcfg — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 12, 2024

During the inspection, Naqvi also addressed key concerns, particularly focusing on drainage installation to prevent water accumulation due to pipe bursts beneath the stadium’s main structure.

Furthermore, he directed the utilization of additional resources to expedite the stadium’s upgrades.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from February to March next year in Pakistan at three different venues.

The teams confirmed for the Champions Trophy 2025 include Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh.