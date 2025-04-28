Younis Khan lauds Amir’s brilliance in Babar’s dismissal in PSL clash

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan heaped praise on Quetta Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir for Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam’s dismissal in their PSL 10 clash.

The right-handed batter fell to an in-swinging delivery of Amir when he was batting at 12 while they were chasing 179.

The Quetta Gladiators pacer delivered a lengthy delivery that angled in a bit, completely deceiving Babar Azam, who was caught before the wickets.

It was the second time the Peshawar Zalmi captain fell to Mohammad Amir in the ongoing PSL 10.

The right-handed batter was dismissed for a duck by the pacer in their opening game of the ongoing tournament.

Amir’s bowling dominance over Babar Azam has been the talking point, with several former cricketers and fans sharing their take on the battle.

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan also shared his take on the wicket, which left Peshawar Zalmi in a difficult situation in their PSL 10 game against the Gladiators.

Speaking on a private TV channel, the former captain lauded the left-arm pacer for setting up Babar Azam before his dismissal.

“When Mohammad Amir was bowling the first over against Babar Azam, he was not trying to get him LBW out. The first ball he bowled was a bouncer, followed by a delivery in the corridor,” he said.

Younis Khan added, “Amir used his experience and set up Babar very smartly by starting off with a bouncer. As soon as he realised that Babar is in his comfort zone, he bowled an inswing and got him out.”