Mohammad Amir opens up about his cricket rivalry with Babar Azam

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ pacer Mohammad Amir shared his thoughts regarding the on-field “fight” after dismissing Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam for the second time in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

In a post-match press conference, Amir rejected the idea of a personal “fight” with Babar, saying that such rivalries entertain fans and are a key aspect of T20 cricket.

“This is not a fight,” Amir said. “If you follow social media or even watch the match in the ground, you’ll see people enjoying these moments. At the end of the day, our job is to entertain the fans.”

He added that aggression is a natural part of fast bowling and something the crowd enjoys.

Amir continued, “As a bowler, my job is to challenge the batter and show aggression, while the batter’s job is to score runs and dominate the bowler. I believe this should happen, but within limits. My fans post my videos, and Babar’s fans post his. It’s all great for the tournament.”

“Aggression is the beauty of fast bowling, and the crowd enjoys it when a bowler shows intensity on the field. While I do show aggression, my main focus is always on my bowling: how to adapt to the wicket, which increases my chances of success,” he added.

The pacer clarified that his approach to batting is always tactical. “I don’t focus solely on the batter but always observe the wicket and its conditions. That’s where my attention lies.”

Amir reserved high praise for Babar Azam, acknowledging his stature as a top player. He also highlighted the importance of strategic bowling against top batsmen.

He revealed that his plan against Babar was to utilize the swing with the new ball, trying to surprise him with an inswinger after anticipating Babar would be prepared for the outswinger.

“Babar Azam is a big player, there’s no doubt about that. My plan is always to utilize swing with the new ball. Whether it’s Saim or Babar, my focus was to bring the ball back in, as I thought Babar would be prepared for the outswinger.”, he added.