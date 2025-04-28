WATCH: 14-year-old RR batter sets IPL record with 35-ball ton

Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) 14-year-old batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest batter to hit a century in the IPL.

The left-handed batter smashed a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 match in Jaipur on Monday.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit a six off Rashid Khan in the 11th over to reach his ton, the second fastest in the history of the tournament.

The record for the fastest IPL century belongs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Chris Gayle, who hit a 30-ball hundred in the 2013 edition.

The 14-year-old batter opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal after they were put to chase a daunting 210-run target.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit the second ball he faced for a six off Mohammed Siraj, and later smacked Ishant Sharma for 28 runs in a single over.

Read more: Rajasthan Royals speak out over IPL 2025 match-fixing row

The left-handed batter hit the fastest fifty of the ongoing IPL 2025, reaching the milestone in just 17 balls.

In the 10th over of the innings, Suryavanshi plundered 30 runs off Karim Janat by hitting him for three fours and three sixes in the over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

He was subsequently dismissed after scoring 101 off 38 balls, with the help of seven fours and 11 sixes.

Youngest batters to score T20 century

14 years 32 days – Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR vs GT), 2025

18y 118d – Vijay Zol (Maharashtra vs Mumbai), 2013

18y 179d – Pervez Hossain Emon (Barishal vs Rajshahi), 2020

187 280d – Gustav McKeon (France vs Switzerland), 2022

Fastest IPL centuries

30 balls – Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI) Bengaluru, 2013

35 – Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR vs GT) Jaipur, 2024

37 – Yusuf Pathan (RR vs MI) Mumbai, 2010

38 – David Miller (PBKS vs RCB) Mohali, 2013