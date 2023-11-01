ICC rankings: Shaheen Afridi becomes no 1 ODI bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan’s star pacer, becomes the best one-day international (ODI) bowler following his impressive start to the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The young fast bowler has topped the ICC ODI rankings by gaining seven points and was currently named the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Australia spinner Adam Zampa, having 16 wickets at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood (second), and India’s Mohammed Siraj (third) lose one place courtesy of Afridi’s nine-spot jump, with spin duo Kuldeep Yadav (seventh) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (eighth) both gaining two places inside the top 10.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Afridi became the quickest fast-bowler to complete 100 wickets in the ODI during the match against Bangladesh

It is the first time that Afridi has held the No.1 ranking in any format and means Pakistan players simultaneously cling on to the top spot in two ODI categories as skipper Babar Azam maintains his narrow lead at the head of the corresponding batting list.

Meanwhile, the skipper Babar Azam lead at the top of the ODI batter rankings is down to just two rating points, with the Pakistan captain almost paying the price for an innings of just nine runs against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Fakhar Zaman has improved his ranking and is now in 14th place while Imam-ul-Haq is in 11th.