ICC reveals star-studded commentary panel for T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a high-profile commentary panel for the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

The panel features a blend of legendary commentators and former T20 World Cup champions, ensuring global expertise and diverse perspectives throughout the tournament.

Renowned broadcasters Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja and Ian Bishop headline the commentary team, forming the core of the tournament’s coverage.

They will be joined by several former T20 World Cup winners, including Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa and Carlos Brathwaite, adding first-hand tournament experience and tactical insight to the broadcast.

In a notable addition, current South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, fresh off leading his side to the ICC World Test Championship title, will make a special appearance during the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s 2014 T20 World Cup-winning skipper Angelo Mathews is also set to feature as part of the expert group.

The full commentary panel reflects a strong international presence and includes Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Natalie Germanos.

Further strengthening the broadcast team are Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien, Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews and Temba Bavuma.