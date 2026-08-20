ICC reverses decision on Gaddafi Stadium pitch rating

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday overturned the demerit point decision imposed on the Gaddafi Stadium pitch following the appeals lodged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In June, the ICC handed a demerit point to Gaddafi Stadium and gave an ‘unsatisfactory’ rating to the surface for the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia.

It was the first time that Gaddafi Stadium was awarded a demerit point.

The surface came under the spotlight for aiding the spinners too much in a low-scoring encounter, which Pakistan eventually won by four wickets.

Australia were skittled for 157 in 42 overs as Pakistan produced turning wickets in all three ODIs played at Lahore and Rawalpindi.

ICC confirmed the decision in a press release following a review of the match footage, the match referee’s report, and comments from both teams.

“The demerit point imposed on Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, following an “Unsatisfactory” rating for the third Men’s ODI between Pakistan and Australia on 4 June, has been rescinded,” the statement read.

The statement added that “the pitch did not demonstrate excessive unevenness or spin.”

Meanwhile, another demerit point was successfully overturned after a review by Cricket Canada (CC).

ICC gave an ‘unsatisfactory’ rating for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between the USA and the Netherlands on 8 June and an upcoming match of the same league between Canada and the Netherlands on 16 June.

“Regarding the 8 June fixture, the Appeals Panel felt that while guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee, the condition of the surface “was consistent with that of a satisfactory pitch” and “did not demonstrate excessive unevenness, seam movement or spin,” leading to the withdrawal of the demerit point,” the ICC said.

Yet, three demerit points for the 16 June match were not overturned as the panel deemed the surface dangerous and called it an unfit pitch for the play.

After both rulings, Gaddafi Stadium now carries zero demerit points while Maple Leaf Cricket Ground hold three demerit points on its record.