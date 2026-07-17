ICC suspends Nawaz for anti-doping violation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz for three months after he admitted breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code, although the sanction could be reduced to one month if he successfully completes a rehabilitation programme.

The 32-year-old tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a substance classified as a Substance of Abuse under the ICC Anti-Doping Code, following a doping test conducted after Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the Netherlands in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on February 7.

In a statement released on Friday, the ICC said Nawaz accepted responsibility for the anti-doping rule violation and demonstrated that the prohibited substance had been used out of competition and was unrelated to enhancing sporting performance.

Under the provisions of the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz was handed a three-month period of ineligibility, backdated to May 1, 2026, when he voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension.

The governing body added that the suspension will be reduced to one month, provided Nawaz successfully completes an ICC-approved Substance of Abuse rehabilitation programme.

Having already served approximately two and a half months of the sanction during his provisional suspension, Nawaz has now had that provisional suspension lifted and would not be required to serve the remainder of the three-month ban if he fulfils the rehabilitation requirements.

In accordance with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, all of Nawaz’s results from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup fixture against the Netherlands on February 7, as well as all matches played before the start of his provisional suspension on May 1, have been disqualified.

The ICC’s anti-doping regulations allow for reduced sanctions in cases involving Substances of Abuse when athletes can establish that the substance was consumed out of competition and was not intended to improve sporting performance, provided they complete an approved treatment and rehabilitation programme.