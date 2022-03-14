ICC Women’s World Cup: Sidra Ameen scores maiden century for Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Team’s batter Sidra Ameen scored the first century for the team in the ICC women’s world cup history on Monday.

The right-handed batter of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, Sidra Ameen hit her maiden ODI 100 on Monday at Seddon Park in New Zealand while chasing the target of 235 given by Bangladesh. Her century was completed at 136 balls.

In the Monday battle between Pakistan and Bangladesh, although the national team fell short of achieving the given target by the opponent, powered by Fargana Hoque’s 71 and Nigar Sultana’s 46, opener Sidra Ameen managed to get her first one-day international century, also the first for the team in the World Cup, before being run out in the third last over at 104.

“Sidra Ameen becomes the first Pakistan batter to score a 100 in Women’s World Cup history! 👏,” read the caption with glimpses of the stirring feat, shared by ICC on social media.

However, Sidra’s impeccable inning had no luck, with little to no support from the middle and lower order, making Bangladesh register their first win with 9 runs in the Women’s World cup.

It is pertinent to mention, Pakistan’s team in the Women’s World Cup is yet to get their first win on the point table.

