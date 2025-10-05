ICC Women’s CWC: Pakistan opt to bowl against India

Pakistan Women have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the ICC Women’s World Cup game in Colombo on Sunday.

Like the men’s game, both captains, Fatima and Harmanpreet, avoided handshakes following the toss.

The Pakistan captain said that the weather looks good, and there is a bit of moisture in the surface. A change up top for Pakistan, with Sohail being replaced by Sadaf.

She mentions they want to execute their plans better today.

Anything under 250 will be a good total to chase, she added.

Teams:

Pakistan XI: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (capt), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh