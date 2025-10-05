ICC Women's CWC: Sidra Amin achieves historic first by hitting Sneh Rana for a six

Colombo: Sidra Amin came to Pakistan’s rescue after they were reduced to 26/3 in their chase of the 248-run target set by India, forging a 69-run stand for fourth wicket and later bringing up her 13th ODI half-century. And in the process, the top-order batter achieved a historic first by hitting Sneh Rana for a six.

Sidra Amin stood tall against India as she brought Pakistan back into the contest in their ICC Women’s World Cup match in Colombo on Sunday.

Amin, who was in red-hot form during the three-match ODI series against South Africa ahead of the World Cup with two centuries and an unbeaten fifty, came to Pakistan’s rescue after they were reduced to 26/3 in their blockbuster World Cup clash against India.

The top-order batter not only added 69 runs for the fourth wicket with Natalia Pervaiz – who was promoted to No 5 and chipped in with a handy 33 – she also brought up a hard-fought half-century, her 13th in ODIs, in 82 deliveries.

Amin had collected five boundaries on her way to bringing up her half-century.

More importantly, she struck spin-bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana for a six in the 18th over of the chase to enter the record books by becoming the first ever Pakistani batter to score a six against India in women’s ODIs!