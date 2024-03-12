ICC Women’s Player of the Month for February 2024 revealed

Annabel Sutherland became the fifth Australian player to claim the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award, joining the esteemed ranks of previous winners Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner.

Sutherland, who scored 229 runs and claimed seven wickets in four matches in February 2024, beat competition from the UAE duo of Esha Oza and Kavisha Egodage to win the coveted prize.

The 22-year-old was thrilled to collect her maiden Player of the Month award.

“It’s a massive honour to be named the Player of the Month and a nice way to cap off a successful home summer for the team,” she said.

“South Africa are always a strong opponent and to be able to perform against them in a home Test is something I’m proud of.

“Test cricket is always a highlight and to have been able to contribute toward winning that match was really special.”

Annabel Sutherland rewrote history books with her marathon double century in the one-off Test against South Africa.

Before the Test series, Sutherland contributed to Australia’s triumph in the ODI series, clinched 2-1 by the hosts. The versatile all-rounder not only secured two wickets but also made valuable runs.

The shift to the Test format proved fortuitous for Sutherland.

Opting to bowl first, Australia swiftly dismissed South Africa for just 76, with Sutherland’s medium-fast pace dismantling the Proteas’ middle order by claiming the wickets of Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits and Delmi Tucker.

This bowling success seamlessly transitioned into an extraordinary batting performance, where Sutherland dominated the game with a rapid double century. Achieving this milestone in just 248 balls, she set a new record for the fastest double century in Women’s cricket, surpassing fellow Australian Karen Rolton (306 balls).

Annabel Sutherland joined an elite group as the ninth woman to score a double hundred in a Test and the fifth Australian overall. At the age of 22, she became the second youngest double centurion in Test cricket, trailing only Mithali Raj, who achieved the feat at 19 years old.

Sutherland was eventually dismissed for 210, just three runs short of Ellyse Perry’s 213*, the highest score in Women’s Test cricket by an Australian.

She chipped in with two more wickets, including that of South Africa’s top-scorer Chloe Tryon to bowl the Proteas out for 215 as Australia recorded a massive win by an innings and 284 runs.

For her all-round performance, Sutherland was the undisputed choice for Player of the Match.