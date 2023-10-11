ICC World Cup 2023: PCB’s Zaka Ashraf to travel to India tomorrow

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, will travel to India to watch the high-stakes ICC World Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the PCB reports, Chairman MC Zaka Ashraf had put off travel plans to India in the aftermath of inordinate delay in visas for journalists and Pakistani fans by the Indian authorities.

After confirmation to resolve the visa issue by the Indian High Commission for the journalists and fans, Zaka Ashraf will be scheduled to travel to India on October 12 (Thursday).

Pakistan will play their third match of the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against India, which is scheduled to be held at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad on October 14 (Saturday).

It is pertinent to mention here that, yesterday, the India High Commission invited media personnel to submit their passports for Indian visas to cover the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Zaka Ashraf in a statement said “I have delayed my travel to India, and I am traveling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan’s journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega event. I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay.”

Expressing his pleasure over the team’s recent performance in India, Zaka said he was extremely pleased with the way the players have performed so far in the World Cup, winning the first two opening matches, adding the PCB management committee and the entire nation stand firmly behind the players for a successful campaign in the ongoing World Cup.

“I am traveling to India to motivate the team, and my message to them before the India contest will be to play fearlessly as they have been playing throughout the event,” the PCB Chairman said.