ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma leaves field during Ind vs NZ

DHARAMSALA: India skipper Rohit Sharma left the field just after the 10th over against New Zealand during their ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023 fixture at the HPCA Stadium.

Rohit Sharma left the field after he took a hit on his finder following a sliding attempt to stop a ball hit by Daryl Mitchell at mid-off.

KL Rahul is currently captaining the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who is already injured.

India is taking on the Kiwis in the important fixture of the mega event. Both teams are unbeaten in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 so far.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand.

As things stand, two unbeaten teams, India and New Zealand, occupy the top two spots in the standings, but thanks to their superior net run rate, the Kiwis are placed above the hosts.

India have so far gotten the better of Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and most recently, Bangladesh.

However, they now face their biggest test of the World Cup against their nemesis of ICC events, New Zealand.