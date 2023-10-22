ICC World Cup 2023: Imam admits he is struggling to play big innings

Pakistani opener batter Imam-ul-Haq has admitted that he is struggling to play big innings in the ICC World Cup 2023, ARY News reported.

Addressing a presser in Chennai, Imam-ul-Haq said he is working on converting starts into big innings.

The left-handed batter said Pakistan did not perform well in its last two matches and vowed a comeback in the next matches.

You will see a different team against Afghanistan tomorrow, Haq said. Commenting on the question regarding bad fielding in the mega event, the Pakistani opener said the team is working on improving the fielding standards.

Imam-ul-Haq response comes after severe criticism of him over his inability to perform in the important matches.

It is to be noted that Pakistan has played four matches in the ICC World Cup 2023 so far, out of which lost the two last matches against India and Australia.

In the match against India, the Pakistani batting line dramatically collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all out, while in the clash against Australia, the target of 368 runs proved tough for the green shirts.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq laid the platform for the chase with a 134-run opening partnership but the rest of the top order failed to build on promising starts as they were bundled out for 305.