Manny, Sid and Diego set to end 11-year 'hibernation' with new Ice Age film

Ice Age 6 is finally bringing the beloved herd back to the big screen after an 11-year drought. Announced at Destination D23 2025, Ice Age: Boiling Point marks the sixth film in the series and is set to release in cinemas on 5 February 2027.

Fans had long questioned the future of the franchise after Blue Sky Studios closed in 2021, but Disney has now confirmed the next chapter. Ice Age: Boiling Point was first rumoured back in 2024, with early talks of a December 2026 release.

At Destination D23, Disney pushed the excitement further by revealing the new title, the final date, and a fresh prehistoric adventure. The film promises Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd embarking on a journey into new corners of the Lost World.

Ice Age: Boiling Point was just announced at Destination @DisneyD23! Coming to theaters on February 5, 2027, the newest adventure takes the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World! #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/ZfyeUa5if9 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 30, 2025



This will be the first full Ice Age film since 2016’s Collision Course, making Ice Age: Boiling Point a major comeback moment. The return of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary and Simon Pegg has already been confirmed, although it is still unknown which side characters will join them.

Destination D23 was also used to highlight how Ice Age 6 will expand on the franchise, which remains hugely popular with fans across generations. The new instalment is expected to deliver the same mix of humour, action and heart that made the series a success since its debut in 2002.

With Ice Age: Boiling Point now locked in for release, fans are ready to see the herd back on screen after more than a decade away. The long wait is over, and the Ice Age is ready to thaw once more.