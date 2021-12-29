Ice block shatters plane windscreen mid air

Passengers of British Airways survived mid air scare as an ice block from another jet flying 1,000 feet above it smashed into the windscreen of the plane.

The plane took off from London’s Gatwick airport to Costa Rica with 200 passengers on board.

According to details, An ice block that fell from a plane flying 1,000 feet above shattered the windscreen of a British Airways Boeing 777 plane. The pilots of the Boeing Flight BA2236 managed to land it in San Jose in California where the repairs were done.

The flight was due to leave San Jose for Gatwick on December 23 evening but the time taken to repair the windscreen meant the passengers were delayed by at least 50 hours, and got to leave for London only on Boxing Day.

On the other hand, a British Airways spokesperson has extended an apology to the passengers over the delay. “We would like to send a heartfelt apology to the customers on this flight, who have had their Christmas plans ruined. We will never fly an aircraft unless we feel it is completely safe to do so, and on this occasion, our engineers were unable to clear it to fly,” the airlines said in a tweet.

