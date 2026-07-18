LAHORE: A shocking revelation came to light in the investigation of the miserable case of Valencia town, Lahore, where the bodies of a mother and her three children were recovered, who died allegedly because of eating Icecream. Police say they have made progress after recording a statement from the children’s father.

According to the father, Nasir’s statement, his wife had been suffering from psychological distress and mental health problems for the past three years. He said she had stopped taking her prescribed medication around six months ago.

Nasir told police that when he returned home with groceries, he asked his wife where the children were. She allegedly replied that they had gone to watch a film with a woman named Fatima.

Nasir said he questioned his wife about why the children had been sent without him, telling his wife that they could have gone together. He added that she then urged him to eat ice cream, saying he had not eaten anything since the morning.

According to his statement to the police, during an argument with his wife, a door was knocked. When he answered it, neighbors informed him that the children were lying in the rear courtyard.

Nasir said he found his children dead in the courtyard. He added that his wife’s condition then deteriorated and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

In his statement, Nasir said he suspected that, because of her mental state, his wife may have mixed an unknown substance into ice cream given to the children.

Conversely, police officials said that the case is highly complex and investigators were examining multiple lines of inquiry.

Police said the family hailed from Pasrur, in Sialkot district. Following the incident, investigators also contacted the woman’s relatives living in the US and Canada.

According to police, a female maid employed by a neighbour was the first person to discover the children’s bodies in the rear courtyard and raised the alarm.

The Police and forensic teams have re-examined the bodies to determine whether the children had been given a toxic substance.

Police authorities say the investigation is being conducted thoroughly and that the findings will be established as soon as possible.