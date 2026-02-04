Ice hockey-Czech women to create chaos in bid for first medal

MILAN – The Czech Republic women’s ice hockey team intend to bring chaos and physicality to their bid for a first Olympic medal when they hit the rink at Milano Cortina, forward Kristyna Kaltounkova said on Wednesday.

The Czech women made their Winter Games debut four years ago, and they very much intend to cause a shake-up to the usual North American dominance.

“Absolutely excited, can’t wait for the puck drop,” Kaltounkova told reporters after training.

“I think we’re aiming high, it would be silly of us not to aim high because who comes to the Olympics and doesn’t aim for a medal? But we also realise the truth of it, and that’s how hard it is.

“Because at Worlds it’s difficult, and I’m sure at the Olympics it’s even harder. We’re just going to focus on one game at a time, but obviously our goal is to go for a medal.”

When asked how they intend to go about realising their ambitions, the 23-year-old left no doubt as to their intentions.

“Create some chaos. That’s what we do best,” Kaltounkova said.

“We play physical. Good things happen. Other teams don’t like it, they don’t love playing against us. And honestly, that’s a good thing for us.

“That’s a compliment because if there is a team that loves to play against you, you’re probably doing something wrong. We can score, we can create great chances, we have great goaltending. So just an all-around strong team.”

Kaltounkova, selected by New York Sirens with the first pick of the 2025 PWHL Draft, is making her first Olympic appearance.

“I wanted to play in the NHL and go to the Olympics,” Kaltounkova said.

“Now I play in the women’s version of the NHL and I’m here at the Olympics, so really living a dream here.”

The Czechs start Group A against the U.S. on Thursday before facing Switzerland, Finland and defending champions Canada.