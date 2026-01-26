ICE raid protest: Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama stand united

Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama joined several other notable people to raise their voices against ICE raids.

The ongoing protests turned violent as at least nine people were reported dead from the Minneapolis shooting.

One of those killed by Border Patrol was a resident at the place, Alex Pretti. He served as the ICU nurse and was a US resident with “only traffic violations”.

Soon after the incident, the online community reacted fiercely as Pedro Pascal shared multiple reels of the raids and alleged injustices.

The Game of Thrones star shared a video with the text: “Liars, Liars, Liars.. Use your eyes, People,” urging his followers to raise their voice for the cause. He also reposted the statements issued by the parents of the victim, who died on January 24, 2026.

On X, former President of the United States Barack Obama released an official statement to address the heartbreaking tragedy.

According to the politician and his wife, the incident serves as a “wake-up call to every American, highlighting that our values as a nation are increasingly under assault”.

He referred to a statement shared by the former top lawyer of the Department of Homeland Security, who slammed these tactics as “embarrassing, lawless and cruel”

Jennifer Aniston was amongst those who urged the people of the United States to call “rep” before sharing a reel which declared that declared, “Freedom is not free”.