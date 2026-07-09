Ice Spice debuts ‘world’s biggest’ diamond tongue piercing

Ice Spice is making a bold fashion statement with a dazzling new piece of jewelry that her jeweler claims is unlike anything else.

The 26-year-old rapper recently unveiled a custom diamond tongue piercing in a video shared by Benny The Jeweler on Instagram. The close-up clip showcased the oversized diamond before cutting to Ice Spice, who flashed the sparkling accessory while taking a selfie.

According to Benny The Jeweler, the custom-made piece is crafted from 18-karat gold and flawless diamonds and carries a price tag of $50,000. In the caption accompanying the post, he described it as the “biggest tongue ring in the world,” though the claim has not been independently verified.

“Biggest tongue ring in the world made for @icespice,” the jeweler wrote. “50K in the tongue.”

The extravagant piercing is the latest addition to Ice Spice’s growing collection of luxury accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benny The jeweler (@bennydajeweler)

Earlier this year, the “Princess Diana” rapper attracted attention after showing off what appeared to be a rare Hermès White and Rose Sakura Birkin 25 bag on social media.

Beyond her fashion choices, Ice Spice has also been candid about the public scrutiny surrounding her appearance. In recent months, she addressed speculation about her weight loss after social media users claimed she had used Ozempic.

Responding to one critic on X, the rapper denied the allegation and revealed that her weight loss was linked to depression.