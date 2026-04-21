Ice Spice was involved in a chaotic altercation at a McDonald’s in Los Angeles after an encounter with a fan escalated into a physical fight.

According to reports and videos circulating online, the rapper was seated with a friend when a woman approached their table and attempted to engage them in conversation. The interaction quickly turned tense, with Ice Spice appearing to signal that the woman should leave.

Moments later, the situation intensified when the woman allegedly struck the rapper, prompting a physical confrontation inside the restaurant. Witnesses said both parties began exchanging blows, while nearby customers reacted in shock.

The altercation spilled outside, where the scuffle continued briefly before bystanders intervened in an effort to separate the two. Ice Spice was at one point knocked to the ground during the incident.

The situation appeared to de-escalate after the woman was escorted out of the restaurant. However, tensions flared again when Ice Spice picked up a phone left on the floor and later threw it toward the exit, sparking further confrontation.

Following the incident, the rapper addressed the situation on social media with a lighthearted remark, joking that the clash “wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”

Ice Spice, who recently gained wider visibility after joining Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, has not publicly shared further details about the altercation.