Iceland cricket mocks England after losing first ashes test

Following England’s heartbreaking two-wicket loss to Australia in the first Test of the Ashes, Iceland Cricket didn’t miss the opportunity to troll the Test-playing nation.

In a five-word tweet, they brutally mocked England’s Bazball approach, which ultimately backfired.

Bazball 0-1 Basic Common Sense — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 20, 2023

In the thrilling match, England, led by Ben Stokes, set a target of 281 runs in the fourth innings. However, the reigning World Test Championship winners chased down the total in the final session of the fifth day’s play, losing eight wickets along the way.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins played a crucial role, remaining unbeaten on 44 and partnering with Nathan Lyon for an unbeaten 55-run stand for the ninth wicket.

The major talking point of the match was England’s controversial declaration in the first innings. The team’s decision to end their inning on day 1 drew mixed reactions from experts and former cricketers.

Despite the defeat, England captain Ben Stokes acknowledged Australia’s resilience throughout the game. He also praised the efforts of Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson, highlighting the motivation that comes from representing the nation.

As England prepares for the second Test, starting on June 28 at Lord’s in London, they will aim to bounce back and level the series after a disappointing start.