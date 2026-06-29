The official Iceland Cricket social media account once again grabbed attention after taking a playful dig at India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, following India’s T20I series defeat to Ireland.

Known for its witty and sarcastic posts, Iceland Cricket reacted to India’s disappointing performance by sharing a humorous message on social media, sparking widespread discussion among cricket fans.

We can confirm that we don’t wish to add Gautam Gambhir to our coaching staff. He clearly has talent, though. To take those Indian players and deliver those results in Ireland takes truly remarkable gifts. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 28, 2026

The post quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with thousands of fans sharing their reactions. While many users appreciated the light-hearted banter, others criticized the account for repeatedly targeting Indian cricket and Gambhir.

Read more: Ireland stun India 2-0 in T20 series with thrilling one-run win

India’s loss to Ireland has raised questions about the team’s performance and strategy, particularly as the side continues to prepare for upcoming international tournaments.

The defeat has also intensified scrutiny of head coach Gautam Gambhir, with fans and analysts debating team selection, tactics, and overall execution during the series.

Cricket fans were divided over Iceland Cricket’s latest post. Some praised the account’s creativity and entertaining approach, while others felt the timing was insensitive following India’s series defeat.

Despite the mixed reactions, the viral post once again highlighted Iceland Cricket’s growing influence on social media, where it is known for engaging with global cricket stories through satire and humor.