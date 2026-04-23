LAHORE: Three young siblings were found brutally murdered inside their home in the Ichhra area of Lahore on Thursday, police said.

According to initial reports, the victims, identified as five-year-old Momina Batool, four-year-old Momin Raza, and one and a half year old Umme Habiba, were killed with a sharp-edged weapon. Police said the children’s throats had been slit.

Authorities received the alert through the emergency helpline, after which police and rescue teams rushed to the scene.

Police stated that the children’s parents had locked the house and gone out to purchase medicines from a nearby medical store. Upon returning, they discovered their children dead inside the house.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Law enforcement officials have taken the children’s paternal uncle into custody on suspicion, while further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Toqeer Naeem said that evidence was being collected from the crime scene and the case was being investigated from multiple angles.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Abdul Kareem, took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The IGP directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore to ensure the immediate arrest of those involved, ordering that all available resources be utilised.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, senior officers and forensic teams visited the site and gathered crucial evidence.

DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran said that special teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect and expressed confidence that those responsible will soon be brought to justice.