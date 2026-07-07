"I'd prefer he didn't play" — Spain Coach details plan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo in World Cup clash

Spain men’s national team manager Luis de la Fuente has sent a clear message to his squad ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 showdown against Portugal in Arlington, Texas. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, De la Fuente paid ultimate respect to Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo, admitting he would simply prefer it if the 41-year-old superstar weren’t on the pitch.

The heavyweight knockout fixture marks a generational battle, pitting the veteran presence of Ronaldo against Spain’s emerging superstars like Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, with a coveted spot in the World Cup Quarterfinals on the line.

While acknowledgeable of the threat posed by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, De la Fuente clarified that La Roja will not alter their entire defensive framework to deploy a rigid man-marking system.

Instead, Spain will rely on positional awareness and zone-containment handled by center-backs Pau Cubars and Aymeric Laporte. “Cristiano is a genius and an example of relentless work ethic,” De la Fuente stated. “He can change a game in a single moment. It’s not that we will use man-to-man marking, but in certain areas, we must always be aware he’s there.

Honestly, I would prefer if he didn’t play-but we know he will, and we must manage it.”

The Rematch: Learning from the Nations League Defeat

A major component of Spain’s strategic preparation involves correcting recent mistakes. De la Fuente revealed that his technical staff spent the week intensely analyzing tape from their narrow defeat against Roberto Martnez’s Portugal side. The Tactical Blueprint: Both teams possess remarkably similar philosophies rooted in structural possession and high pressing.

The Fine Margins: De la Fuente emphasized that the Round of 16 matchup will be decided strictly by unforced errors and conversion rates in the final third. The Mentality: The manager noted he is pushing for “0% anxiety and 100% motivation” from young talisman Lamine Yamal to break through Portugal’s low defensive block.

Spain enters the knockout clash with a flawless defensive run, anchored by goalkeeper Unai Simn breaking the historic World Cup record for consecutive minutes without conceding a goal (519 minutes).

Conversely, Portugal has relied heavily on the efficiency of Ronaldo and the shot-stopping brilliance of Diogo Costa.

Confirmed Lineups: Strategic Adjustments in Dallas

Luis de la Fuente has opted for total continuity, naming an unchanged starting eleven from the side that systematically dismantled Austria. Meanwhile, Portugal manager Roberto Martnez made one major attacking adjustment, introducing Al Nassr’s Joo Flix into the front three at the expense of Chelsea’s Rafael Leo to give Ronaldo more fluid support inside the penalty box.