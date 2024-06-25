Iddat case: Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking sentence suspension

ISLAMABAD: Additional district and sessions court Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, on Tuesday reserved verdict on pleas filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi seeking suspension of their sentence in the iddat case.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s counsel Salman Safdar, and Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Zahid Asif Chaudhry appeared before the court during today’s hearing.

The verdict reserved today will be announced on June 27 (Thursday) at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the couple’s pleas seeking annulment of their conviction in the said case has been adjourned till July 2.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), earlier this month, had ordered the session court to announce the verdict on Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking suspension of conviction in Nikah case within 10 days.

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the conviction in Nikah case where they were sentenced to seven years in jail and Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.