PTI founder, Bushra Bibi acquitted in Iddat case

ISLAMABAD: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the iddat case, ARY News reported.

Additional district and sessions court Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka pronounced the reserved verdict and declared the trial court verdict null and void.

The court accepted ex-PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s pleas seeking annulment of conviction in the iddat case.

Judge Afzal Majoka ordered the release of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi if they are not wanted in any other case and also dismissed the medical board’s plea.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi pleas seeking suspension of their sentences in the iddat case.

Additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Afzal Majoka announced the reserved verdict.

In June, Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the session court to announce the verdict on the plea seeking suspension of conviction in Nikah case within a month.

The Islamabad High Court directed the session court judge Afzal Majoka to decide on both pleas in Nikah case within the specific time.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.