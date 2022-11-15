IDEAS-2022 kicks off in Karachi

KARACHI: A four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 on Tuesday kicked off in Karachi under strict security measures.

Defence Export Promotion Organization has arranged the exhibition, which brings together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations.

A large number of senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors are attending the exhibition. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attend the opening ceremony and addressed the participants.

Around three hundred exhibitors from thirty two countries will display their latest and innovative products whereas over five hundred national and international delegates are taking part in the exhibition.

Apart from the six halls of the expo centre, three marquees have also been set up, one of which has been named after Kashmir.

A Karachi Show will also be held on November Thursday at Nishan-e-Pakistan on the beach for the citizens.

Meanwhile, a traffic plan has been issued for the IDEAS-22, according to which Sir Shah Sulaiman Road will remain closed from 7 am to 6 pm during the exhibition and only vehicles with permits will be allowed to enter the expo centre.

Traffic coming from Shariah Faisal, Nursery will not be allowed to proceed to the expo beyond the stadium.

Traffic coming from Karsaz, Drigh Road, Sharah-e-Faisal will move to NIPA from Millenium Mall. Traffic from Rashid Minhas Road will not be allowed to go to Dalmia Road via the stadium.

Apart from this, NIPA, Drigh Road to Sharah-e-Faisal to Safora and Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Gothwala Road will remain open. Heavy and commercial traffic will not be allowed from NIPA to People’s Chowrangi.

