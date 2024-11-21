Chief of the Naval Staff Visits IDEAS 2024 in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 at Expo Centre, Karachi.

During his visit, Admiral Naveed Ashraf interacted with foreign military officials, industry representatives, and exhibitors; engaging in discussions on advancements in naval technology, global security trends, and potential areas for future collaboration. He also commended the innovative solutions on display and highlighted the importance of international partnerships in bolstering regional security.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf’s visit to IDEAS 2024 underscores the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to enhancing its capabilities and fostering cooperation with global partners.

About the Exhibition

The 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar, IDEAS 2024, is scheduled to take place from November 19th to 22nd, 2024, at the Karachi Expo Centre. This biennial event is a premier platform for the global defence industry to showcase the latest technological innovations.

Organized by the Defence Export Promotion Organization and supported by the Pakistan Armed Forces, Ministry of Defence Production, and other stakeholders, IDEAS 2024 aims to promote Pakistan’s defence industry and foster collaboration among global defence industries. The event features exhibitions, seminars, conferences, and B2B networking opportunities.

IDEAS 2024 promises to be an exciting event, attracting defence industry professionals, policymakers, and enthusiasts from around the world. If you’re interested in attending or exhibiting at IDEAS 2024, you can find more information on their official website or contact the organizers directly.