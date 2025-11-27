IDF to ban Android phones for senior officers, mandating iPhones for security

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will tighten rules on mobile devices for senior officers and restrict the use of Android phones on IDF-issued lines, Army Radio reported on Wednesday.

Under the expected order, commanders from the rank of lieutenant colonel and above will be allowed to use only Apple iPhones for official communications. The step is aimed at lowering the risk of intrusions on senior officers’ handsets, according to the report.

Under the new plan, the IDF aims to standardize operating systems at senior levels to simplify security controls and updates. The IDF has not publicly disclosed specific timelines or exceptions, and there has been no immediate comment on whether this policy will apply to personal devices used for work.

Israeli security officials have long warned that hostile actors use social media platforms and messaging apps to target soldiers’ phones and track troop movements. The IDF has previously cautioned that Hamas exploited WhatsApp to gather information from troops stationed on the Gaza border, urging soldiers to report any suspicious messages to their commanders.

Additionally, military intelligence has revealed numerous “honeypot” schemes in which operatives posed as women online to lure personnel into installing malware. This tactic was notably used in Operation HeartBreaker. Analysts noted that these campaigns aimed to gain access to soldiers’ contacts, photos, and real-time location data from their devices.

The new step follows earlier measures to harden mobile use across the force, including training and internal drills designed to raise officers’ awareness of social-engineering tactics. In recent years, the IDF even orchestrated scenarios mimicking Hezbollah-linked “honeypots” to stress-test units’ digital discipline.

The military’s radio service reported that the directive is anticipated to be released shortly. This new policy will affect officers ranging from lieutenant colonel to the general staff. The change is said to be part of a larger effort to mitigate unintended disclosures from social media and widely used messaging applications, which can inadvertently reveal information about routine activities and “patterns of life.”

