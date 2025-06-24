Idris Elba joins forces with King Charles for Netflix documentary

Hollywood actor Idris Elba and King Charles have teamed up for a new Netflix documentary to explore the impact of The King‘s Trust on the masses.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The trust, put up by Charles, was named The Prince’s Trust before he ascended to the British throne

Idris Elba, a notable figure in the Hollywood film industry, has benefited from a grant from the trust, which he has termed a life-changing opportunity.

According to the Hollywood actor, the grant from The King‘s Trust allowed him to continue studying acting.

“The King’s Trust gave me an opportunity that changed my life. At a time when I didn’t have the resources to pursue my ambitions, they offered real, practical support — including financial help — that helped me take those first steps to advance my career,” he said.

The Hollywood actor added: “Today, through the Elba Hope Foundation, I’m focused on creating those same opportunities for young people who are full of potential but lacking access. Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open. This documentary is about shining a light on what’s possible when it does — and why the work of The King’s Trust remains so important.”

Read more: ‘Heads Of State’ trailer is here – Cena, Elba, Chopra, and Quaid face a global conspiracy

The upcoming Netflix documentary, created to mark the charity’s 50th anniversary, will feature Idris Elba alongside King Charles, who will offer rare insights into his support for the Trust over the last five decades.

Netflix has said that the untitled documentary will include the stories of some of the around one million young people who have benefited from the charity.

The streamer plans to begin filming on the documentary next week, with a scheduled launch on Netflix in fall 2026.

Reacting to the planned documentary, UK chief executive of The King’s Trust Jonathan Townsend said that the impact of the Trust will be best shared by those who have benefited from it.

“As a long-term supporter and former beneficiary of The Trust himself, Idris Elba will undoubtedly bring a unique perspective to this groundbreaking documentary as he peels back the layers of our story and shows how our life-changing work is as relevant today as it has ever been,” he added.