Idris Elba Knighted in King Charles’s new year’s honours for anti-knife crime

Idris Elba has been knighted in the King’ Charles New Year’s Honours, recognised for his work campaigning against knife crime.

The 53-year-old Luther and The Wire star has long been an advocate for young people through his Elba Hope Foundation, which supports youth advocacy programs.

Accepting the honour, Elba said he did so on behalf of the “many young people” who inspire his work.

“I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence,” Sir Idris said.

Elba is joined by a wide range of high-profile recipients in this year’s list, which also includes sporting legends, entertainers, and advocates.

Olympic ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were honoured with a damehood and knighthood, respectively, recognising their contributions to ice skating and voluntary service.

The Lionesses lead stars of the sporting world as Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman, 56, was awarded with an honorary damehood. Several players, including captain Leah Williamson, Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, and Ella Toone, received MBEs or a CBE.

Moreover, Matt Lucas, Warwick Davis, Ellie Goulding, Phil Spencer, Sally Lindsay, Roy Clarke, Paul Elliott, Meera Syal, Gabby Logan, Richard Osman, Marcus Wareing, Bill Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Paula Radcliffe, John Mitchell, Marlie Packer, Zoe Aldcroft, Ellie Kildunne, Sadia Kabeya, and Megan Jones are also included in the list.