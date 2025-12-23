Idris Elba to play James Bond? actor sparks rumors in viral clip

Idris Elba has once again ignited speculation about becoming the next James Bond, and this time, his wife Sabrina is playfully helping fan rumors along.

The 53-year-old actor shared a viral TikTok video showing himself standing among wax figures of previous 007 stars, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

“Wifey made me do it…” he wrote along the video, set to the iconic Bond theme.

The video quickly racked up more than 6.9 million views since it was posted on December 19, fuelling the longstanding rumors that he could be the next actor to portray 007.

Sabrina also weighed in on the video during an appearance on Good Morning America on December 22, promoting the couple’s skincare brand, S’ABLE Labs.

“I have re-fueled the fire, haven’t I?” she joked, before adding, “But look how good he looks in that lineup!”

When asked why Bond producers haven’t just cast him yet, Sabrina added, “I agree!”

His presence among the wax figures came shortly after he received his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds London.

Idris Elba has been considered one of a fan favorites to take over the role of 007 following Daniel Craig’s departure after 2021’s No Time to Die.