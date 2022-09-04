IESCO weaves fuel adjustment charges on August bills

Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday announced to weave off fuel adjustment charges on consumers using under 300 units, ARY News reported.

According to details, the fuel adjustment charges have been weaved off on bills issued on August 22, 2022. The people who have already paid their bills for August 22 will be reimbursed in Sep 22 bills, the IESCO added.

The last date to pay August 22 bills has also been extended to September 12, 2022, IESCO said. Protected users would be given a relief of Rs 6 per unit subsidy, the IESOC said.

