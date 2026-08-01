If PM is form 47 product, which form President belongs: Rana Sanaullah

MUZAFFARABAD: “If the prime minister has been product of form 47, the votes bagged by the president belong to which form,” PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah questioned while responding to opponents during a public meeting in Muzaffarabad.

“If this system has failed, how the 30 years’ journey was completed within three years,” Prime Minister’s Adviser to Political Affairs asked.

“The system will not change with four or seven provinces,” Rana Sanaullah said.

He said the prime minister works as long as 18 hours, that have saved the country from default.

“Don’t threaten us with cockroaches, we have taken care of them, cockroaches are demanding to close the backdoors,” PML-N leader added.