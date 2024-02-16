If PTI founder is a thief, we all are thieves: Pir Pagara

HYDERABAD: Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Chief Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, popularly known as Pir Pagara, said that the General Elections 2024 were ‘sold’ three months back, ARY News reported.

Addressing GDA’s protest demonstration against ‘rigging’ in the elections at Hyderabad Bypass, Pir Pagara said that he did not hold election campaign as the elections were already ‘sold’.

“This elections showed that no party represents the centre as no one emerged as a leader at the national level,” he added.

Pir Pagara said that the GDA’s protest is not against any party or institution but against ‘rigging’ in the elections. The GDA chief said that in the current circumstances, the coalition government would not last for more than 10 months.

Pir Pagara said that a large number of youth came out on February 8 and voted for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates across the country.

“No one was expecting the independent candidates to secure votes in massive numbers but for the first time in Pakistan’s history independent aspirants got the majority,” the GDA chief said.

Pir Pagara said that the PTI was ‘expelled’ from the electoral process on the basis of Intra-party elections. “I don’t consider Imran Khan a thief. If he is a thief, we all are thieves too,” the GDA chief said.