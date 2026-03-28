Iffat Umar’s Daughter ties knot in a star-studded ceremony in Lahore

Iffat Umar’s daughter, Noor e Jahan’s wedding, becomes the talk of the town.

Pakistani actress and model Iffat Umar’s daughter, Noor e Jahan, tied the knot with Gavin in a star-studded ceremony.

The wedding became talk of the town, not just for the elegance but because of the celebrities who appeared as guests. The guest list included Saba Hameed, Ather Shehzad, Angeline Malik, Natasha Hussain, Ahsan Khan, and Uzma Hassan, who were all spotted celebrating alongside the family.

For the nikkah, guests followed an all-white dress code, adding a soft charm to the gathering and making the event visually stunning.

The bride, in a traditional red bridal outfit designed by Umar Sayeed, captured the essence of a classic Pakistani bride. Her look was timeless and full of detail, standing out against the wedding’s festive backdrop.

Meanwhile, the groom, Gavin, complemented her look in a gold sherwani, giving the couple a picture-perfect traditional appearance.

The event took place under the warm sunlight of Lahore, and the couple’s portraits felt intimate and full of emotion. Surrounded by heritage and celebration, their happiness shone through every moment.

From music and dance performances to heartfelt interactions, the wedding carried a sense of joy and togetherness. It was a celebration that not only brought together loved ones but also reflected the beauty of tradition, love, and new beginnings.