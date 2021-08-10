Lahore model Ifrah Khan arrested under blackmailing charges

LAHORE: A model-cum-actress in Lahore Ifrah Khan has been arrested by the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over allegedly blackmailing a businessman and receiving money from him against his video, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, model Ifrah Khan has been arrested by the cybercrime wing after she allegedly blackmailed the businessman through a video.

The model was allegedly demanding extortion of Rs10 million from the man, who later transferred an amount of Rs500,000 to her.

The businessman had approached the FIA and got a case registered against Ifrah Khan under blackmailing and extortion charges.

Previously, the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has also launched an investigation into the money laundering case against prominent actress and model Sofia Mirza in 2019.

Model, Ayyan Ali had also been booked under similar charges in the past where she was charged with money laundering, trying to smuggle $506,000 out of the country.

She was arrested on March 14, 2015, after customs officials recovered a huge amount from her luggage at Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport before she could board a flight to Dubai.

The court had indicted Ayyan in November 2015 for attempting to smuggle more than $500,000, however, she pleaded ‘not guilty’ and opted to contest charges.

She was granted bail in July 2015 after remaining incarcerated for nearly four months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.