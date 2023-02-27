‘Addition to IftiMania’: Cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed welcomes a baby girl

Pro cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, he confirmed via a tweet.

Former Karachi Kings batter shared a picture of the newborn on social media to break the good news to fans and friends. “A beautiful addition to #IftiMania,” he wrote.

“Alhamdulillah. Blessed with an angel yesterday. Requesting you all to keep me and my family in your prayers,” he added in the tweet shared on Sunday.

Alhamdulillah. A beautiful addition to #IftiMania. Blessed with an angel yesterday. Requesting you all to keep me and my family in your prayers 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/BCLQdxmsaa — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) February 26, 2023

Thousands of his fans and colleagues liked the social media post and flocked to the comments sections to drop hearty wishes for the cricketer’s family and his newborn daughter.

Fellow cricketers including Muhammad Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Gul, Sohail Tanveer, Sharjeel Khan, Sidra Amin, Mehran Mumtaz and Sidra Nawaz also extended their congratulations to the Ahmed family via social media.

Meanwhile, on the career front, cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed is currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

