Iftikhar Durrani not in Islamabad police’s custody, IHC told

Islamabad: Police on Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Iftikhar Durrani is not in their custody, ARY News reported.

IHC was hearing a plea against the alleged arrest of Iftikhar Durrani, last week.

On the directions of the court, Islamabad police submitted a progress report in the case, stating that Durrani is not in their custody. The Public Prosecutor said Durrani is not in the custody of Islamabad police, while the case of his ‘missing’ has been registered.

The IHC adjourned the hearing due to the absence of Durrani’s counsel Sher Afzal Marwat due to his busy schedule in the LHC Rawalpindi bench.

Earlier, sources claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Durrani was ‘arrested’ by police from Islamabad.

Sources further disclosed that Durrani was shifted to some undisclosed location after arrest.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a statement, said its core member was “kidnapped” from Islamabad and that it was “gathering details about his kidnapping”.