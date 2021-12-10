IG Islamabad recovers ‘illegally held’ people from Secretariat police station

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Ahsan Younas on Friday recovered five people illegally detained at the Secretariat police station and suspended multiple cops, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Ahsan Younas, who has assumed his charge as IG Islamabad days back, visited the Secretariat police station and found that five people were illegally detained by the cops there.

“All five of them were arrested on drug peddling charges, however, after questioning it emerged that they had nothing to do with it,” the sources having knowledge of the entire episode revealed. “The IG Islamabad then apologized to them and directed to release them immediately,” they added.

Moreover, SHO, additional SHO, and head Muharar of the police station were suspended over their alleged involvement in illegal confinement while DSP was issued a show-cause notice over it.

آئی جی اسلام آبادمحمد احسن یونس کا ٹریفک پولیس ہیڈکوارٹرز کا دورہ وی آئی پی کاؤنٹر ختم کر دیا گیا ہے اب تمام لوگ ایک ہی پراسس کے تحت لائسنس حاصل کر سکیں گے، امراء اور سفارشیوں کے لئے اب کوئی علیحدہ کاؤنٹر نہیں ہے،ہمارے لیے ہر شہری ہی VIP ہے۔ cont…⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qkAGvjJeU6 — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) December 10, 2021

The appointment of Ahsan Younas as IG Islamabad has been welcomed by many quarters owing to his outstanding performances previously in the wake of rising street crime and robbery acts in the capital.

