IG Sindh announces housing, health facilities for policemen

KARACHI: Sindh police have decided to provide housing facilities to its officials and personnel with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon saying that this would help them in performing their duties without having any worries.

“I am in contact with the planning and development department and working on pending housing projects,” the newly appointed IG Sindh said and added that they would launch the scheme that could have maximum housing units to facilitate the entire team.

He further announced bringing instalment-based housing schemes for policemen saying it would help in providing affordable housing facilities to the cops. “We are also bringing health card facility for policemen, enabling free treatment for officials and personnel in private hospitals,” he said.

The IG further shared that the medical card would have a maximum limit of 250,000.

Speaking regarding expenditure of major chunk of budget allocated for police, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that 85 percent of it goes to pay salaries of the policemen.

Soon after his recent appointment, the IG Sindh has taken drastic measures to improve policing in the province through multiple measures.

In one such attempt, Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that the Sindh police would appoint female Head Registrars and duty officers to boost women’s participation in the law enforcement sector.

Many woman police officers are currently serving as Staton House Officers (SHO) in numerous police stations across Sindh.

According to IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, the appointment would be made to empower women by involving them in the policing process. Women will be appointed as head registrars, duty officers and at multiple other posts, he added.

The IG added that they have decided to procure 12 new bulletproof vans, and 7000 shells to maintain the law and order situation in the province. The operations in the ‘kaccha’ area in northern Sindh will be intensified, and air ambulances would be used to provide medical assistance to injured policemen and transfer them to the best possible hospitals, he added.

