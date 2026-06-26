IG Sindh says ‘Red Warrants’ issued for Hammad and Lakho

Inspector General (IG) of Police in Sindh, Javed Alam Odho has said that crime in Karachi has fallen significantly over the past two years.

Speaking during the Ary news program ‘On My Radar,’ Javed Alam Odho claimed that overall crime in the city had decreased by 40 percent over the last two years.

The IG said police were working with Interpol to track and apprehend suspects who had fled abroad.

He stated that red notices had been obtained for several notorious criminals, including Wasiullah Lakho and Hammad, while investigations suggested that some alleged criminals were operating from a neighboring country.

IG Javed Alam Odho also pointed to technological initiatives in Karachi, including the expansion of the Safe City project.

He said AI-powered surveillance cameras were already being installed, beginning in the city’s Red Zone, and would be extended to other areas to help reduce crime further.

Addressing concerns over narcotics, Javed Alam Odho described drug trafficking as one of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement in Karachi and across Sindh.

He claimed over 6,500 suspected drug suppliers had been arrested during the last five months.

He also acknowledged concerns about corruption within the police force, and said that inquiries had been launched against officers, at the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), over allegations of facilitating drug trafficking.

The police chief also highlighted ongoing operations in Sindh’s riverine, or katcha, areas, where armed gangs have long operated.

According to IG Sindh, security forces have cleared most of these regions, killing 44 suspected bandits, arresting 225 others, and nearly 580 suspects surrendered.

On traffic-related enforcement, Jave Alam Odho has cautioned that tampering with vehicle number plates would result in criminal charges and could lead to imprisonment.

He noted that approximately 3.7 million motorcycles were currently operating on Karachi’s roads.

The Sindh police chief said that continued investment in modern technology and intelligence-led policing would further strengthen law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the province.