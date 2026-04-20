KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Javed Alam Odho has taken stern notice of the rising number of robbery incidents across Karachi, ARY News reported.

The IG has sought a detailed report on all recent robberies from Additional IG Karachi, Azad Khan. He emphasized that strict measures must be implemented to control and prevent street crimes.

Furthermore, he instructed the formation of specialized police teams to promptly arrest suspects involved in these incidents.

Javed Alam Odho directed all Zonal Deputy IGs (DIGs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to accelerate intelligence-based operations against criminal elements.

The IG also ordered enhancements to police patrolling and the snap-checking system.

He directed officials to identify crime “hotspots” and ensure they are placed under special surveillance.

To prevent further incidents, the IG stated that the force must leverage modern technology, including increased CCTV monitoring.

Additionally, he urged the police force to redress public complaints promptly and improve emergency response times.

“The law and order situation must not be allowed to deteriorate at any cost,” he stressed.

Earlier today, in a continued effort to purge the police of “black sheep,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Asad Raza has taken major disciplinary action.

Following a strict anti-corruption and anti-smuggling drive, DIG South has suspended 19 police personnel on various charges.

According to details, officers from the District Keamari police were found involved in illegal activities.

A formal investigation has been launched against the suspended personnel, and their suspension orders have been issued with immediate effect.

The group includes Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), Head Constables, and Constables from various police stations.

All suspended personnel have been transferred to the “Suspended Men Company” at Garden Headquarters.

They will be required to attend daily roll calls and parades. Per standard rules and regulations, their salaries will continue to be paid pending the completion of the investigation.

The suspension orders were signed by DIG South Asad Raza, who has directed respective officers to ensure the prompt implementation of the notification.