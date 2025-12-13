IGN unveils Avatar: Fire and Ash BTS featuring the film's leading ladies

IGN releases official Behind the Scenes (BTS) of Avatar: Fire and Ash featuring Zoe Saldana and Oona Chaplin.

In the recent release of the video on IGN’s YouTube Channel, the video featured the two main characters in the movie. Both of them shared what to expect in the third instalment of the Avatar franchise.

The film Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theatres worldwide on December 19.

The new instalment includes the following cast: Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and more. The film is directed by James Cameron, with the screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver.

The story is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Kate Winslet.